Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, November 5, 2020

1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy gave an update on COVID-19 in the state. Watch in video below or click here.
Election in NJ
- 4:1 margin — Voters approve veteran tax margin
- Legalization of marijuana — 2:1 margin
- This is a matter of social justice, racial and economic justice and common sense.
Unemployment
- Third consecutive week of decline, but that does not make a difference.
- 1.7 million NJ workers filed a claim since March
- 1.46 million met mandatory requirement
- 96% received payment
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 2,104 (Statewide total: 247,219)
- Bergen, Essex and Passaic each reporting more than 200 cases a day
- Since Monday, 6,408 cases reported.
- New deaths: 12 (Death toll: 14,603)
- The daily percent positive for test (Sunday): 7.74%
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.26
- 24 new cases stemming from eight newly confirmed instances of in-school transmission
NJ cases
- Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli: Many states are seeing record cases and severe strains in health capacity.
- Top health officials predict the situation will get worse.
- “This virus has not taken a break and we cannot either.”
- “Pandemic fatigue is a real threat.”
- Hot spot teams — working across the state in areas of concern. They monitor reports and examine trends, testing etc.
- Hospitals reporting increased: 1,224 COVID-positive patients, 36% in critical care with ventilators.
- Seven weeks ago, the number was three times less (420)
- MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory System in Children): 61
Q&A
- How many ballots have been mailed? Over 4 million. Will give exact number later.
- Why is the ballot tracker not working/not updated until Nov.20? Answer will be given later
- Would more time have been , glitches in polling stations? We hope to get better/have early voting stations, etc.
- When is the soonest you can buy cannabis? Could it take up to a year? It could. 1:46
- How close are you to taking action and implementing new COVID-19 restrictions due to increased cases etc? “Close.” The hot spot team has been doing well, but state is looking at what measures would be done? There’s a wide array of discretion that could be taken.
8 a.m.
New Jersey reported nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an alarming rise, officials said. Watch more above.
The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 245,257 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,591 confirmed virus fatalities.
