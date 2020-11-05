Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, November 5, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy gave an update on COVID-19 in the state. Watch in video below or click here.

Election in NJ



4:1 margin — Voters approve veteran tax margin

Legalization of marijuana — 2:1 margin This is a matter of social justice, racial and economic justice and common sense.



Unemployment



Third consecutive week of decline, but that does not make a difference.

1.7 million NJ workers filed a claim since March

1.46 million met mandatory requirement

96% received payment

Daily health indicators



New cases: 2,104 (Statewide total: 247,219) Bergen, Essex and Passaic each reporting more than 200 cases a day Since Monday, 6,408 cases reported.

New deaths: 12 (Death toll: 14,603)

The daily percent positive for test (Sunday): 7.74%

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.26

24 new cases stemming from eight newly confirmed instances of in-school transmission

NJ cases



Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli: Many states are seeing record cases and severe strains in health capacity.

Top health officials predict the situation will get worse.

“This virus has not taken a break and we cannot either.”

“Pandemic fatigue is a real threat.”

Hot spot teams — working across the state in areas of concern. They monitor reports and examine trends, testing etc.

Hospitals reporting increased: 1,224 COVID-positive patients, 36% in critical care with ventilators. Seven weeks ago, the number was three times less (420)

MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory System in Children): 61

Q&A



How many ballots have been mailed? Over 4 million. Will give exact number later.

Over 4 million. Will give exact number later. Why is the ballot tracker not working/not updated until Nov.20? Answer will be given later

Answer will be given later Would more time have been , glitches in polling stations? We hope to get better/have early voting stations, etc.

We hope to get better/have early voting stations, etc. When is the soonest you can buy cannabis? Could it take up to a year? It could. 1:46

It could. 1:46 How close are you to taking action and implementing new COVID-19 restrictions due to increased cases etc? “Close.” The hot spot team has been doing well, but state is looking at what measures would be done? There’s a wide array of discretion that could be taken.



8 a.m.

New Jersey reported nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an alarming rise, officials said. Watch more above.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 245,257 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,591 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information