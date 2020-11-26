Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, November 26, 2020

Shoppers make their way through a concourse at the American Dream Mall on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 322,378 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,096 confirmed virus fatalities.

There were 4,565 new positive cases and 39 newly confirmed deaths.

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,565 new positive cases

➡️322,378 cumulative total cases

➡️39 new confirmed deaths

➡️15,096 total deaths This Thanksgiving, please stay safe. Avoid large gatherings. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands.https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/AgobKzrKwb — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 26, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted the numbers Thursday afternoon.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information