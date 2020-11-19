Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, November 19, 2020

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

12 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shares the latest indicators in New Jersey.

Daily indicators



4,320 new positive cases (293,744 cumulative total)

34 new confirmed deaths (14,877 total deaths)

Hospitalizations: 2,471

ICU: 456/ On ventilators: 216

239 cases linked to school outbreaks

Rate of transmission: 1.42

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 293,744 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,877 confirmed virus fatalities.

