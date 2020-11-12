Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Shoppers walk around Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, on Monday, June 29, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest on COVID-19 in NJ as new restrictions on bars and restaurants take effect. Watch in video below or click here.

COVID-19 in NJ



Interstate youth hockey games and tournaments now prohibited (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Effective Thursday, businesses must close indoors between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (Restaurants, clubs, bars, lounges) READ MORE.

Signing executive order giving municipalities and counties the option to regulate operating hours of non-essential businesses after 8 p.m.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 3,517 (Statewide total: 266,986) Essex more than 400 cases, Bergen, Passaic and Union had more than 300 added.

1,827 people are hospitalized (number not seen since June 4) 360 are in ICUs (highest since June 12) and 117 are on ventilators.

360 are in ICUs and 117 are on ventilators. New deaths: 18 (Death toll: 14,694)

The daily percent positive for test: 12.02%

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.30

Since Monday, NJ has reported more than 10,472 new cases.

Schools in NJ



Another 15 outbreaks in schools

192 cases in total

Numbers are a sign that preparations to mitigate school spread are working.

Dispelling rumor: “We are not closing our schools,” Gov. Murphy said.

70% of districts report no device or connectivity needs. The digital divide has been reduced from 231,000 students in August to fewer than 40,000

Businesses in NJ



Additional $60 million will be supplemented into the NJEDA’s PHASE III grant program

Health commissioner on COVID-19 in NJ



Gatherings of individuals continue to spread the virus.

“This virus enjoys cold weather,” Judith Perischilli said.

Since Monday, NJ has reported more than 10,472 new cases. “This is a wakeup call.”

If this trajectory continues, New Jersey will return to the same situation as it was in the spring.

Recent gatherings (Many were Halloween parties, led to about 70 cases in several counties)

Youth sports: 14 outbreaks among hockey teams. (more than 70 positive cases)

Q&A



Will NJ follow CT and NY’s 10-person gathering? Murphy: All options are on the table

School districts: The community’s cases are taken into account. But there’s a clear disconnect between communities and what’s happening inside schools.

Is there a statewide fatality rate? Murphy: I looked at the first seven days of the last eight months. This has gone from consistently between 5% and 7% to the past 3 months to under 2% In our daily counts, we report the confirmed cases and we don’t want to skew.



10 a.m.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka discussed the New Jersey city’s additional measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Newark latest. READ MORE.



Numbers are reminiscent of case numbers in April and May. Up to 13,225 cases cumulative, and death toll of 680 (In Newark alone) Up to 220 new positive cases a day.

Indoor dining curfew at 8 p.m./takeout until 11 p.m. Exceptions: Certain areas of the city have a 9 p.m. curfew on weekdays and a 10 p.m. curfew on weekends. (Parts of 07104, 07107, all of 07105, except the airport)

Canceling sports activities until testing

There will be a designated area for athletes, adults, coaches etc. will be tested immediately.

City will consider stopping games for two weeks if players or people test positive.

Anyone who doesn’t comply to mask wearing may get terminated from team or have remaining games canceled.

No holiday gatherings of 10 people or more people at any facility (Excludes religious gatherings/First Amendment rights)

Violations will prompt closures. First violation: Closure for 48 hours Second violation: Closure for two weeks Third violation: Closure for 30 days Anything after will close business indefinitely.

Religious services are still restricted to 25% capacity, but must wear masks (including choir/pastor)

More people are gathering in close quarters. Not just in Newark, but across the state.

Gov. Murphy’s decision to instill a 10 p.m. curfew is good, but if numbers increase, we need to do more.

Dr. Mark Wade: In 30 days, we’ve had a quadrupling of the number of people testing positive. Sections in the East Ward saw numbers as high as a 35% increase.

We have no choice but to add restrictions.

COVID fatigue is definitely a factor. People need to wear masks and practice social distancing. Today is the day that the curfew sets in

There are “repeat offenders.” They’ve been closed down for now, and some of their liquor licenses have been taken.

Those caught outside past curfew will be given warnings at first, then summonses.

“We have to take care of each other,” said Mayor Baraka.

“It’s about health and data. That’s it.” “The decision should be about data.”

“If you do something and it doesn’t work, you need to do more.”

There’s pushback from the community (businesses and officials).

Primary drivers are family or close-contact spread.

Latest schools update



Seton Hall University pivots to full-remote learning beginning Thursday, Nov. 12. Read full announcement.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 266,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,694 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information