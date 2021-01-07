Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 17,587 (Statewide total: 510,839) (53,959 probable cases)

3,711 people are hospitalized, 654 are in ICUs and 430 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 123 (Death toll: 17,587)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.99

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there have been 510,839 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,587 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

