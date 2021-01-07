Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 17,587 (Statewide total: 510,839) (53,959 probable cases)
  • 3,711 people are hospitalized, 654 are in ICUs and 430 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 123 (Death toll: 17,587)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.99

Latest official numbers
As of Thursday, there have been 510,839 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,587 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss