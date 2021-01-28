Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, January 28, 2021

A sign at the entrance to a park warns pedestrians about increased risk for the coronavirus in the Ironbound section of Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Newark’s mayor said in a radio interview that he’ll ask residents of New Jersey’s largest city to stay home for 10 days starting the day before Thanksgiving in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there have been 610,324 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,172 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

