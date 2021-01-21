Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, January 21, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 4.095 (Statewide total: 580,588)
  • 3,395 people are hospitalized, 626 are in ICUs and 427 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 98 (Death toll: 18,639)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.07
  • Vaccine doses administered: 455,965
    • First doses administered: 398,862
    • Second doses: 56,821

Latest official numbers
As of Thursday, there have been 580,588 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,639 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

