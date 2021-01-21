Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, January 21, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 4.095 (Statewide total: 580,588)
- 3,395 people are hospitalized, 626 are in ICUs and 427 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 98 (Death toll: 18,639)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.07
- Vaccine doses administered: 455,965
- First doses administered: 398,862
- Second doses: 56,821
Latest official numbers
As of Thursday, there have been 580,588 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,639 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
