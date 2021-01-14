Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, January 14, 2021

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 5,967 (Statewide total: 549,840)

3,638 people are hospitalized, 644 are in ICUs and 456 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 94 (Death toll: 18,162)

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.1

Vaccine doses administered: 287,840

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there have been 549,840 cumulative cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,162 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information