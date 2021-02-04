Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Sgt. Brian Patrick McKnerney, of the New Jersey State Police, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the Morris County vaccination site, in Rockaway, New Jersey on Jan. 8, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest indicator for COVID-19 in NJ

Daily health indicators



New cases: 2,503 + 75,365 probable cases (Statewide total: 633,731)

2,971 people are hospitalized, 531 are in ICUs and 362 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 101 (Death toll: 19,606 + 2,187 probable deaths)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.94

Vaccines administered: 876,529 First dose: 715,226 Second dose: 161,276



Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there have been 633,731 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,606 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information