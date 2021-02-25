Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Shoppers walk around Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, on Monday, June 29, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest daily indicators:

Daily health indicators



New cases: 3.079 (Statewide total: 692,931)

Hospitalizations: 2,032 ICU: 438 Ventilators: 268

New deaths: 70 (Death toll: 20,816)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.88

Vaccines administered: 1,821,510 First dose: 1,222,785 Second dose: 598,359



Latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there have been 692,931 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,816 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information