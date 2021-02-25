Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, February 25, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest daily indicators:
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 3.079 (Statewide total: 692,931)
- Hospitalizations: 2,032
- ICU: 438
- Ventilators: 268
- New deaths: 70 (Death toll: 20,816)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.88
- Vaccines administered: 1,821,510
- First dose: 1,222,785
- Second dose: 598,359
Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there have been 692,931 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,816 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.


