Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, February 18, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 2,746 (Statewide total: 675,713)
- Hospitalizations: 2,327
- ICU: 474
- Ventilators: 306
- New deaths: 89 (Death toll: 20,432)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.91
- Vaccines administered:1,524,402
- First dose: 1,086,763
- Second dose: 436,988
Happening today:
Three of the state’s six vaccine megasites are closed Thursday as a winter storm moves into the area: Burlington, Middlesex and Morris counties.
Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there have been 675,713 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,432 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information