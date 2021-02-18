Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, February 18, 2021

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
new jersey vaccine

Sgt. Brian Patrick McKnerney, of the New Jersey State Police, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the Morris County vaccination site, in Rockaway, New Jersey on Jan. 8, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 2,746 (Statewide total: 675,713)
  • Hospitalizations: 2,327
    • ICU: 474
    • Ventilators: 306
  • New deaths: 89 (Death toll: 20,432)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.91
  • Vaccines administered:1,524,402
    • First dose: 1,086,763
    • Second dose: 436,988

Happening today:
Three of the state’s six vaccine megasites are closed Thursday as a winter storm moves into the area: Burlington, Middlesex and Morris counties.

Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there have been 675,713 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,432 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

