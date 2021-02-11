Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

Most pedestrians wear masks as they walk in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest data on COVID-19 in New Jersey.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 3,012 (Statewide total: 656,904)
  • Hospitalizations: 2,656
    • ICU: 519
    • Ventilators: 348
  • New deaths: 79 (Death toll: 20,083)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.8
  • Vaccines administered: 1,190,446
    • First dose: 904,399
    • Second dose: 285,858

6 a.m.
The Jersey City Motor Vehicle Center is closed until Feb. 24 after an employee tested positive for COVD-19, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission said.

Happening today:

  • Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving at New Jersey CVS and Rite Aid locations Thursday as part of a federal partnership. Read more here.

Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there have been 656,904 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,083 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss