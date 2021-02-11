Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, February 11, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest data on COVID-19 in New Jersey.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 3,012 (Statewide total: 656,904)
- Hospitalizations: 2,656
- ICU: 519
- Ventilators: 348
- New deaths: 79 (Death toll: 20,083)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.8
- Vaccines administered: 1,190,446
- First dose: 904,399
- Second dose: 285,858
6 a.m.
The Jersey City Motor Vehicle Center is closed until Feb. 24 after an employee tested positive for COVD-19, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission said.
Happening today:
- Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving at New Jersey CVS and Rite Aid locations Thursday as part of a federal partnership. Read more here.
Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there have been 656,904 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,083 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
