Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Most pedestrians wear masks as they walk in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest data on COVID-19 in New Jersey.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 3,012 (Statewide total: 656,904)

Hospitalizations: 2,656 ICU: 519 Ventilators: 348

New deaths: 79 (Death toll: 20,083)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.8

Vaccines administered: 1,190,446 First dose: 904,399 Second dose: 285,858



6 a.m.

The Jersey City Motor Vehicle Center is closed until Feb. 24 after an employee tested positive for COVD-19, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission said.

Happening today:



Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving at New Jersey CVS and Rite Aid locations Thursday as part of a federal partnership. Read more here.

Latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there have been 656,904 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,083 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

