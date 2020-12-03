Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, December 3, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- New cases: 4,913 (Statewide total: 350,999)
- 3,292 people are hospitalized, 610 are in ICUs and 366 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 64 (Death toll: 15,373)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.06
MVC temporary closures
Several MVC locations have been temporary closed due to COVID-19:
- Flemington Licensing Center is closed until Wednesday, Dec. 16
- North Bergen Licensing Center is closed until Thursday, Dec. 17
- Lodi Licensing Center – reopens Friday, Dec. 4
- Wayne Licensing Center – reopens Friday, Dec. 4
- West Deptford Regional/Licensing Center – reopens Saturday, Dec. 5
- Salem Licensing Center – reopens Tuesday, Dec. 8
- Cherry Hill Vehicle Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 9
- Medford Vehicle Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 9
- Springfield Vehicle Center – reopens Saturday, Dec. 12
- Trenton Regional/Vehicle Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 16
- Newark Regional/Licensing Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 16
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 350,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,373 confirmed virus fatalities.
Call New Jersey's coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222.