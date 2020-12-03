Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, December 3, 2020

A sign warns patrons to wear a mask in the Ironbound section of Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Newark’s mayor said in a radio interview that he’ll ask residents of New Jersey’s largest city to stay home for 10 days starting the day before Thanksgiving in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

Daily indicators



New cases: 4,913 (Statewide total: 350,999)

3,292 people are hospitalized, 610 are in ICUs and 366 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 64 (Death toll: 15,373)

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.06

MVC temporary closures

Several MVC locations have been temporary closed due to COVID-19:



Flemington Licensing Center is closed until Wednesday, Dec. 16

is closed until Wednesday, Dec. 16 North Bergen Licensing Center is closed until Thursday, Dec. 17

is closed until Thursday, Dec. 17 Lodi Licensing Center – reopens Friday, Dec. 4

– reopens Friday, Dec. 4 Wayne Licensing Center – reopens Friday, Dec. 4

– reopens Friday, Dec. 4 West Deptford Regional/Licensing Center – reopens Saturday, Dec. 5

– reopens Saturday, Dec. 5 Salem Licensing Center – reopens Tuesday, Dec. 8

– reopens Tuesday, Dec. 8 Cherry Hill Vehicle Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 9

– reopens Wednesday, Dec. 9 Medford Vehicle Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 9

– reopens Wednesday, Dec. 9 Springfield Vehicle Center – reopens Saturday, Dec. 12

– reopens Saturday, Dec. 12 Trenton Regional/Vehicle Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 16

– reopens Wednesday, Dec. 16 Newark Regional/Licensing Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 16

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 350,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,373 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information