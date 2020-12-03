Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

A sign warns patrons to wear a mask in the Ironbound section of Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Newark’s mayor said in a radio interview that he’ll ask residents of New Jersey’s largest city to stay home for 10 days starting the day before Thanksgiving in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • New cases: 4,913 (Statewide total: 350,999)
  • 3,292 people are hospitalized, 610 are in ICUs and 366 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 64 (Death toll: 15,373)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.06

MVC temporary closures
Several MVC locations have been temporary closed due to COVID-19:

  • Flemington Licensing Center is closed until Wednesday, Dec. 16
  • North Bergen Licensing Center is closed until Thursday, Dec. 17
  • Lodi Licensing Center – reopens Friday, Dec. 4
  • Wayne Licensing Center – reopens Friday, Dec. 4
  • West Deptford Regional/Licensing Center – reopens Saturday, Dec. 5
  • Salem Licensing Center – reopens Tuesday, Dec. 8
  • Cherry Hill Vehicle Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 9
  • Medford Vehicle Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 9
  • Springfield Vehicle Center – reopens Saturday, Dec. 12
  • Trenton Regional/Vehicle Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 16
  • Newark Regional/Licensing Center – reopens Wednesday, Dec. 16

The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 350,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,373 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

