Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, December 24, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 4,871 (Statewide total: 449,842)
- 3,802 people are hospitalized, 749 are in ICUs and 524 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 80 (Death toll: 16,599)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.96
Latest official numbers
As of Thursday, there have been 449,842 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,599 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information