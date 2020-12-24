Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, December 24, 2020

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey coronavirus news for December 24, 2020.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 4,871 (Statewide total: 449,842)

3,802 people are hospitalized, 749 are in ICUs and 524 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 80 (Death toll: 16,599)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.96

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there have been 449,842 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,599 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths.

