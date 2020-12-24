Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, December 24, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 4,871 (Statewide total: 449,842)
  • 3,802 people are hospitalized, 749 are in ICUs and 524 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 80 (Death toll: 16,599)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.96

Latest official numbers
As of Thursday, there have been 449,842 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,599 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

