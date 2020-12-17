Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, December 17, 2020

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 415,075 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 16,095 lab-confirmed virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

