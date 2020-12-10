Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
VIRUS OUTBREAK NEW JERSEY RESTAURANTS

People wait for their breakfast inside of a local diner on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • 5,370 new positive cases (386,606 cumulative total cases)
  • 68 new confirmed deaths (15,740 total deaths)
  • 3,545 people are hospitalized, 644 are in ICUs and 412 are on ventilators.
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.12

8:45 a.m.
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli gave PIX11 an update on rising cases, hospital capacity and vaccine plans. Watch below:

NJ health commissioner on COVID vaccine plan, hospital capacity and more

Latest in NJ
NJ models show the number of cases will rapidly increase if rules aren’t followed, which could lead to more restrictions. Watch in video above.

The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 386,606 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,740 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

