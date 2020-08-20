Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, August 20, 2020

A jogger runs past a sign on the Bradley Beach oceanfront in New Jersey urging people to use social distancing to maintain space between each other even in the outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced more on COVID-19 funding for New Jersey counties. Watch below.

Federal COVID-19 funding

Gov. Murphy announced nearly $37 million in federal funding for all NJ counties, broken down into three areas:

Reimbursement of COVID-19 expenses to date for all counties: $15.6 million

Maintaining new and existing COVID-19 testing sites in all 12 counties: $4.3 million

Funding to support ongoing testing of vulnerable and high-risk populations: $17 million

Voting in Nov. election



Murphy said there will be secure ballot boxes where voters can drop-off their ballots, instead of mailing them.

Recent numbers

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 188,427 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,097 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information