Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, August 20, 2020

Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced more on COVID-19 funding for New Jersey counties. Watch below.
Federal COVID-19 funding
Gov. Murphy announced nearly $37 million in federal funding for all NJ counties, broken down into three areas:
- Reimbursement of COVID-19 expenses to date for all counties: $15.6 million
- Maintaining new and existing COVID-19 testing sites in all 12 counties: $4.3 million
- Funding to support ongoing testing of vulnerable and high-risk populations: $17 million
Voting in Nov. election
- Murphy said there will be secure ballot boxes where voters can drop-off their ballots, instead of mailing them.
Recent numbers
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 188,427 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,097 coronavirus fatalities.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information