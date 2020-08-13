Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Bicyclists ride on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Nearly 700 new cases



Gov. Phil Murphy reported 699 new positive COVID-19 cases in New Jersey Thursday

The state’s cumulative total is not 186,594, he said in a tweet

Thursday’s numbers represent the most single-day cases in New Jersey this month

On July 29 the state also had 699 cases

Eight confirmed deaths were reported Thursday: six were in August, one was in July and one was in May

New Jersey has lost 14,054 lives to COVID-19

The state’s rate of transmission was 0.92 Thursday — below 1 — meaning an infected person, on average, is spreading the virus to less than one other person

Recent numbers

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 185,938 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,046 coronavirus fatalities.

