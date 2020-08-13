Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, August 13, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Nearly 700 new cases

  • Gov. Phil Murphy reported 699 new positive COVID-19 cases in New Jersey Thursday
  • The state’s cumulative total is not 186,594, he said in a tweet
  • Thursday’s numbers represent the most single-day cases in New Jersey this month
  • On July 29 the state also had 699 cases
  • Eight confirmed deaths were reported Thursday: six were in August, one was in July and one was in May
  • New Jersey has lost 14,054 lives to COVID-19
  • The state’s rate of transmission was 0.92 Thursday — below 1 — meaning an infected person, on average, is spreading the virus to less than one other person

Recent numbers
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 185,938 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,046 coronavirus fatalities.

