Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Nearly 700 new cases
- Gov. Phil Murphy reported 699 new positive COVID-19 cases in New Jersey Thursday
- The state’s cumulative total is not 186,594, he said in a tweet
- Thursday’s numbers represent the most single-day cases in New Jersey this month
- On July 29 the state also had 699 cases
- Eight confirmed deaths were reported Thursday: six were in August, one was in July and one was in May
- New Jersey has lost 14,054 lives to COVID-19
- The state’s rate of transmission was 0.92 Thursday — below 1 — meaning an infected person, on average, is spreading the virus to less than one other person
Recent numbers
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 185,938 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,046 coronavirus fatalities.
