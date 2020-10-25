Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, October 25, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

“Alarming rise” in COVID-19 cases

There were 1,994 new positive COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, according to state health officials. Gov. Phil Murphy said the state hasn’t seen the number of daily new cases this high since May. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 227,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,492 confirmed virus fatalities.

