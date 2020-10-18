Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, October 18, 2020

A roulette dealer wearing a face shield handles chips at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 2, 2020.

Daily indicators



1,282 new positive cases (State total: 220,013)

7 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths (Death toll: 14,422)

Recent numbers

As of Saturday, there were 220,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,422 confirmed virus fatalities.

