Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, November 29, 2020

1 p.m.
9 a.m.
Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in New Jersey. There were 3,924 new positive cases reported on Saturday and 24 new lab-confirmed deaths, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 334,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,149 confirmed virus fatalities.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information