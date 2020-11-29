Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, November 29, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey coronavirus

A waiter in a mask takes a customer’s order during lunch at a restaurant in Hoboken, New Jersey on Sept, 4, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.
NJS daily indicators

  • 3,851 new positive cases
  • 334,114 cumulative total cases
  • 13 new confirmed deaths
  • 15,149 total deaths

9 a.m.
Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in New Jersey. There were 3,924 new positive cases reported on Saturday and 24 new lab-confirmed deaths, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 334,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,149 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

