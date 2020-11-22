Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, November 22, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
new jersey coronavirus

Patrons enjoy food and drink at The Brass Rail in Hoboken, New Jersey on Nov. 11, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3 p.m.
Daily statewide indicators

  • 3,998 new positive cases
  • 306,007 cumulative total cases
  • 15 new confirmed deaths
  • 14,949 total deaths

11 a.m.
New Jersey has surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 306,007 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,949 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

