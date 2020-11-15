Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, November 15, 2020

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020.

12:15 p.m.

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, New Jersey reported its highest known number of daily infections recorded since March.

Gov. Phil Murphy said a second wave of the pandemic “is now here” and residents should plan accordingly.

“As we begin the holiday season, plan accordingly and keep social distancing and safety in mind,” the governor tweeted Sunday. “We must redouble our efforts and crush the curve like we did last spring. Our lives literally depend on it.”

Sunday’s daily indicators



4,540 new positive cases

279,274 cumulative total cases

18 new confirmed deaths

14,765 total deaths

7:30 a.m.

New Jersey has reported its highest known number of daily infections recorded since March. There were 4,395 new positive cases on Saturday and 26 lab-confirmed deaths, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. Read more.

Saturday’s daily virus indicators



4,395 new positive cases, the highest known number of new daily infections reported since the pandemic arrived in the state in March.

The cumulative total number of cases since March rose to 274,736.

26 new lab-confirmed deaths, pushing the death toll to 14,747 lives lost.

Essex County had the most number of new cases at 648.

Bergen County had 402 new cases.

Passaic County had 397 new cases.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 279,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,765 confirmed virus fatalities.

