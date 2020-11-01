Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, November 1, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
COVID-19 health data
- 1,751 new cases were reported Sunday.
- “This virus has not gone away because we are tired of it. Stay vigilant. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands,” Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.
- Four new lab-confirmed deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 14,561.
What to know:
Curfews are in effect for New Jersey cities, including Hoboken, Paterson and Newark, as Murphy warns the state’s second virus wave “is coming now.” READ MORE.
The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 239,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,561 confirmed virus fatalities.
