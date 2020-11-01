Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, November 1, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID-19 health data



1,751 new cases were reported Sunday.

“This virus has not gone away because we are tired of it. Stay vigilant. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands,” Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.

Four new lab-confirmed deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 14,561.

What to know:

Curfews are in effect for New Jersey cities, including Hoboken, Paterson and Newark, as Murphy warns the state’s second virus wave “is coming now.” READ MORE.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 239,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,561 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information