Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, January 31, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Vaccines latest
- 785,588 doses have been administered statewide, as of Sunday morning.
- 656,174 first doses
- 124,612 second doses
Daily indicators
- 3,823 new positive PCR tests
- 623,541 total positive PCR tests
- 651 new positive antigen tests
- 73,288 total positive antigen tests
- 29 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 19,355 total lab-confirmed deaths
- 2,129 additional probable deaths
CDC mandates masks on public transit
The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office. Read more.
Latest official numbers
As of Sunday, there have been 696,829 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,355 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information