Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, January 31, 2021

A woman walks past a coronavirus testing site in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Vaccines latest



785,588 doses have been administered statewide, as of Sunday morning. 656,174 first doses 124,612 second doses



Daily indicators



3,823 new positive PCR tests

623,541 total positive PCR tests

651 new positive antigen tests

73,288 total positive antigen tests

29 new lab-confirmed deaths

19,355 total lab-confirmed deaths

2,129 additional probable deaths

CDC mandates masks on public transit

The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office. Read more.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there have been 696,829 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,355 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information