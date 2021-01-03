Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, January 3, 2021

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

Daily indicators



3,676 new cases

492,042 cases since March

21 new lab-confirmed deaths

17,187 COVID-19 fatalities since March

2,021 additional COVID-probable deaths

Indoor youth sports resume

Gov. Phil Murphy allowed a temporary ban on indoor youth and adult sports activities expire on Saturday. The ban was put in place to curb a spike in outbreaks related to indoor organized sports in the fall.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there have been 492,042 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,187 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

