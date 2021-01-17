Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, January 17, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 4,686 new positive PCR tests reported Saturday
- 565,097 total positive PCR tests since March
- 710 new positive antigen tests reported Saturday
- 62,124 total positive antigen tests
- 26 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 18,348 total lab-confirmed deaths
- 2,091 additional probable deaths
Why expanding coronavirus vaccine to smokers caused a stir
New Jersey expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility guidelines this week to millions more residents, including smokers, which quickly prompted gripes about them skipping to the front of the inoculation line. Read more.
Latest official numbers
As of Sunday, there have been 627,221 cumulative cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,348 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
