Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, January 17, 2021

Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators



4,686 new positive PCR tests reported Saturday

565,097 total positive PCR tests since March

710 new positive antigen tests reported Saturday

62,124 total positive antigen tests

26 new lab-confirmed deaths

18,348 total lab-confirmed deaths

2,091 additional probable deaths

Why expanding coronavirus vaccine to smokers caused a stir

New Jersey expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility guidelines this week to millions more residents, including smokers, which quickly prompted gripes about them skipping to the front of the inoculation line. Read more.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there have been 627,221 cumulative cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,348 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information