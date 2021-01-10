Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, January 10, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Sunday’s daily indicators
- 5,032 new positive PCR tests
- 528,054 total positive PCR tests
- 753 new positive antigen tests
- 56,774 total positive antigen tests
- 32 new confirmed deaths
- 17,827 total confirmed deaths
- 2,059 probable deaths
Vaccine milestone
New Jersey has vaccinated over 200,000 of its 8.8 million residents, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet Saturday — about 2.2% of the state’s population. Read more.
Saturday daily indicators
- 6,435 new positive PCR tests
- 523,035 total positive PCR tests
- 1,167 new positive antigen tests
- 56,147 total positive antigen tests
- 102 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 17,795 total lab-confirmed deaths
- 2,059 additional probable deaths
Newark, Jersey City schools stay remote
Public schools in two of New Jersey’s largest cities will remain fully remote through April, both districts announced Friday. Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the state, public schools in Newark will continue all-remote learning until April 12 while Jersey City schools will continue remote learning through April 21, officials said. Read more.
Biden to detail new stimulus plan
President-elect Joe Biden teased a new COVID-19 stimulus bill that could include more checks for most Americans during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday. Read more.
Latest official numbers
As of Sunday, there have been 528,054 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,827 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information