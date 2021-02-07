Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, February 7, 2021

Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators for Sunday



3,938 new positive PCR tests reported Saturday

645,011 total positive PCR tests since March

686 new positive antigen tests reported Saturday

77,156 total positive antigen tests

26 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Saturday

19,802 total confirmed deaths since March

2,187 new probable deaths

Snowstorm impacts some vaccination sites

Three of the state’s megasites in Burlington, Middlesex and Morris counties suspended operations for Sunday due to winter weather. Read more.

Daily indicators for Saturday



3,783 new positive PCR tests reported Friday

641,087 total positive PCR tests since March

933 new positive antigen tests reported Friday

76,748 total positive antigen tests

78 new lab-confirmed confirmed deaths reported Friday

19,777 total confirmed deaths

2,187 additional probable deaths

1st COVID-related death in US occurred 1 year ago

Saturday marks one year since the first coronavirus-related death in the United States. Read more.

Indoor dining expansion

Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, New Jersey restaurants are getting some relief from COVID-19 restrictions that have kept most customers out in the cold. Read more.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 645,011 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,802 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information