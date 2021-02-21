Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, February 21, 2021

Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccines

A winter storm that brought snow, ice and frigid temperatures across the country this week has disrupted COVID-19 vaccine distribution in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Read more.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 682,746 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,569 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

