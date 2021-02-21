Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, February 21, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 1,814 new positive PCR tests
- 682,746 total positive PCR tests
- 328 new positive antigen tests
- 83,659 total positive antigen tests
- 25 new confirmed deaths
- 20,569 total confirmed deaths
- 2,289 additional probable deaths
Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccines
A winter storm that brought snow, ice and frigid temperatures across the country this week has disrupted COVID-19 vaccine distribution in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Read more.
Latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there have been 682,746 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,569 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information