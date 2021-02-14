Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, February 14, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators for Sunday
- 1,798 new positive PCR tests reported Saturday
- 665,197 total positive PCR tests since March
- 515 new positive antigen tests reported Saturday
- 80,790 total positive antigen tests
- 15 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Saturday
- 20,208 total lab-confirmed deaths since March
- 2,246 additional probable deaths
Vaccine update
1,341,185 total vaccine doses administered as of mid-morning Sunday:
- 984,737 first doses
- 355,862 second doses
Daily indicators for Saturday
- 3,411 new positive PCR tests reported Friday
- 663,416 total positive PCR tests since March
- 640 new positive antigen tests reported Friday
- 80,403 total positive antigen tests
- 47 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Friday
- 20,194 total lab-confirmed deaths since March
- 2,246 additional probable deaths
Latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there have been 665,197 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,208 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
