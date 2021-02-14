Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, February 14, 2021

A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators for Sunday



1,798 new positive PCR tests reported Saturday

665,197 total positive PCR tests since March

515 new positive antigen tests reported Saturday

80,790 total positive antigen tests

15 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Saturday

20,208 total lab-confirmed deaths since March

2,246 additional probable deaths



Vaccine update

1,341,185 total vaccine doses administered as of mid-morning Sunday:



984,737 first doses

355,862 second doses

Daily indicators for Saturday



3,411 new positive PCR tests reported Friday

663,416 total positive PCR tests since March

640 new positive antigen tests reported Friday

80,403 total positive antigen tests

47 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Friday

20,194 total lab-confirmed deaths since March

2,246 additional probable deaths

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 665,197 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,208 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information