Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, February 14, 2021

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators for Sunday

  • 1,798 new positive PCR tests reported Saturday
  • 665,197 total positive PCR tests since March
  • 515 new positive antigen tests reported Saturday
  • 80,790 total positive antigen tests
  • 15 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Saturday
  • 20,208 total lab-confirmed deaths since March
  • 2,246 additional probable deaths

Vaccine update
1,341,185 total vaccine doses administered as of mid-morning Sunday:

  • 984,737 first doses
  • 355,862 second doses

Daily indicators for Saturday

  • 3,411 new positive PCR tests reported Friday
  • 663,416 total positive PCR tests since March
  • 640 new positive antigen tests reported Friday
  • 80,403 total positive antigen tests
  • 47 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Friday
  • 20,194 total lab-confirmed deaths since March
  • 2,246 additional probable deaths

Latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there have been 665,197 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,208 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss