Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, December 6, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Record number of daily new cases
New Jersey reported a record-breaking 6,046 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, shattering the already alarming daily infection numbers reported earlier this week. Read more.

Daily COVID-19 indicators

  • 6,046 new positive cases
  • 368,016 cumulative total cases
  • 16 new confirmed deaths
  • 15,485 total deaths

“These numbers speak for themselves. Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands. Avoid gatherings,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Vaccine distribution
About 76,000 coronavirus vaccine doses are being pre-positioned across the state ahead of expected approval from the FDA, Murphy said on Friday.

The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 368,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,485 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

