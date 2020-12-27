Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, December 27, 2020

A sign at the entrance to a park warns people about the increased risk of the coronavirus in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Nov. 24, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

Daily indicators



2,329 new cases

461,221 cumulative cases since March

20 new lab-confirmed deaths

16,685 fatalities since March

1,945 probable deaths related to COVID-19

Essex County vaccines

Essex County has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines and eligible residents can now get in line at one of five locations.

Dr. Lionel Anicette was one of the first to send a message that the vaccine is safe for all.

“I want to make sure we walk the walk talk the talk and encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” he said.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there have been 461,221 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,685 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

