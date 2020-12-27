Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, December 27, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus new jersey filephoto

A sign at the entrance to a park warns people about the increased risk of the coronavirus in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Nov. 24, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • 2,329 new cases
  • 461,221 cumulative cases since March
  • 20 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 16,685 fatalities since March
  • 1,945 probable deaths related to COVID-19

Essex County vaccines
Essex County has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines and eligible residents can now get in line at one of five locations.

Dr. Lionel Anicette was one of the first to send a message that the vaccine is safe for all.

“I want to make sure we walk the walk talk the talk and encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” he said.

Latest official numbers
As of Sunday, there have been 461,221 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,685 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

