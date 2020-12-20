Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, December 20, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 5,184 new positive cases
- 432,592 cumulative total cases since March
- 21 new confirmed deaths
- 16,286 total confirmed deaths
- 1,908 total probable deaths
Latest official numbers
As of Sunday, there have been 432,592 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,286 lab-confirmed deaths.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information