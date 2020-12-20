Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, December 20, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus Outbreak New Jersey

Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • 5,184 new positive cases
  • 432,592 cumulative total cases since March
  • 21 new confirmed deaths
  • 16,286 total confirmed deaths
  • 1,908 total probable deaths

Latest official numbers
As of Sunday, there have been 432,592 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,286 lab-confirmed deaths.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

