Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, December 13, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus New Jersey

A woman walks past a coronavirus testing site in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • 4,170 new positive cases
  • 400,650 cumulative total cases
  • 24 new confirmed deaths
  • 15,883 total deaths

New Jersey vaccines
New Jersey will administer its first COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday. The historic step toward eradicating the virus will take place at University Hospital in Newark, according to the governor. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 400,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,883 lab-confirmed virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

