Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, October 17, 2020

A roulette dealer wearing a face shield handles chips at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 2, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

9:15 a.m.

A New Jersey food bank has seen an increase in demand of almost 2.5 million meals compared to this time last year. Read more.

Friday

New Hampshire and Massachusetts have added New Jersey to their travel quarantine list as the number of new cases spikes across the state. Read more.

Recent numbers

As of Friday, there were 217,804 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,413 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information