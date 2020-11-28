Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, November 28, 2020

A waiter in a mask takes a customer’s order during lunch at a restaurant in Hoboken, New Jersey on Sept, 4, 2020.

12:45 p.m.

3,924 new positive cases

330,275 cumulative total cases

24 new confirmed deaths

15,136 total deaths

11:45 a.m.

Newark authorities issued summonses to eight businesses in the first two days of the city’s 10-day “shutdown” to slow the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Ras Baraka said Saturday. Read more.

As of Saturday, there were 330,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,136 confirmed virus fatalities.

