Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, November 28, 2020

A waiter in a mask takes a customer’s order during lunch at a restaurant in Hoboken, New Jersey on Sept, 4, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

12:45 p.m.
NJS daily indicators

  • 3,924 new positive cases
  • 330,275 cumulative total cases
  • 24 new confirmed deaths
  • 15,136 total deaths

11:45 a.m.
Newark authorities issued summonses to eight businesses in the first two days of the city’s 10-day “shutdown” to slow the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Ras Baraka said Saturday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 330,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,136 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

