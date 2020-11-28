Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, November 28, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
12:45 p.m.
NJS daily indicators
- 3,924 new positive cases
- 330,275 cumulative total cases
- 24 new confirmed deaths
- 15,136 total deaths
11:45 a.m.
Newark authorities issued summonses to eight businesses in the first two days of the city’s 10-day “shutdown” to slow the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Ras Baraka said Saturday. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 330,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,136 confirmed virus fatalities.
