Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, November 21, 2020

2:15 p.m.

NJ daily coronavirus indicators



4,679 new positive cases

302,039 cumulative total cases

34 new confirmed deaths

14,934 total deaths

Happening this weekend

New coronavirus restrictions in Newark went into effect on Friday. Read more.

The mayor is also asking residents to stay home and avoid non-essential travel for 10 days beginning Thanksgiving eve on Wednesday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 302,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,934 confirmed virus fatalities.

