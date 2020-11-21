Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, November 21, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
2:15 p.m.
NJ daily coronavirus indicators
- 4,679 new positive cases
- 302,039 cumulative total cases
- 34 new confirmed deaths
- 14,934 total deaths
Happening this weekend
New coronavirus restrictions in Newark went into effect on Friday. Read more.
The mayor is also asking residents to stay home and avoid non-essential travel for 10 days beginning Thanksgiving eve on Wednesday. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 302,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,934 confirmed virus fatalities.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information