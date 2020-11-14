Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, November 14, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:50 a.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy released the latest daily coronavirus health indicators, calling the numbers “alarming and concerning.”
Daily virus indicators
- 4,395 new positive cases, the highest known number of new daily infections reported since the pandemic arrived in the state in March.
- The cumulative total number of cases since March rose to 274,736.
- 26 new lab-confirmed deaths, pushing the death toll to 14,747 lives lost.
- Essex County had the most number of new cases at 648.
- Bergen County had 402 new cases.
- Passaic County had 397 new cases.
Friday recap
More than 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Jersey since Monday.
Daily virus indicators
- 3,399 new positive cases (270,383 cumulative total)
- 28 new confirmed deaths (Death toll: 14,721)
- Rate of transmission: 1.32
- Hospitalizations: 1,909
- 359 in ICU; 129 on ventilators
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 270,383 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,721 confirmed virus fatalities.
