Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, November 14, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:50 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy released the latest daily coronavirus health indicators, calling the numbers “alarming and concerning.”

Daily virus indicators



4,395 new positive cases, the highest known number of new daily infections reported since the pandemic arrived in the state in March.

The cumulative total number of cases since March rose to 274,736.

26 new lab-confirmed deaths, pushing the death toll to 14,747 lives lost.

Essex County had the most number of new cases at 648.

Bergen County had 402 new cases.

Passaic County had 397 new cases.

Friday recap

More than 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Jersey since Monday. Read more.

Daily virus indicators



3,399 new positive cases (270,383 cumulative total)

28 new confirmed deaths (Death toll: 14,721)

Rate of transmission: 1.32

Hospitalizations: 1,909 359 in ICU; 129 on ventilators



The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 270,383 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,721 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information