Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, January 9, 2021

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Brian Patrick McKnerney receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Morris County vaccination site in Rockaway, New Jersey on Jan. 8, 2021.

Daily indicators



6,435 new positive PCR tests

523,035 total positive PCR tests

1,167 new positive antigen tests

56,147 total positive antigen tests

102 new lab-confirmed deaths

17,795 total lab-confirmed deaths

2,059 additional probable deaths

Newark, Jersey City schools stay remote

Public schools in two of New Jersey’s largest cities will remain fully remote through April, both districts announced Friday. Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the state, public schools in Newark will continue all-remote learning until April 12 while Jersey City schools will continue remote learning through April 21, officials said. Read more.

Biden to detail new stimulus plan

President-elect Joe Biden teased a new COVID-19 stimulus bill that could include more checks for most Americans during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday. Read more.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there have been 523,035 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,795 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information