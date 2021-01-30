Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, January 30, 2021

A woman walks past a coronavirus testing site in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

Vaccines latest



761,283 doses have been administered in New Jersey as of Saturday morning; 637,844 first doses and 119,136 second doses.

Daily indicators



4,626 new positive PCR tests reported Friday

619,732 total positive PCR tests since March

859 new positive antigen tests reported Friday

72,811 total positive antigen tests

74 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Friday

19,326 total lab-confirmed deaths since March

2,129 additional probable deaths

CDC mandates masks on public transit

The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office. Read more.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there have been 692,543 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,326 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information