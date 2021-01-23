Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, January 23, 2021

A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey on Jan. 20, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators



6,115 new positive PCR tests reported Friday

590,400 total positive PCR tests since March

1,291 new positive antigen tests reported Friday

67,136 total positive antigen tests

63 new lab-confirmed deaths

18,813 total confirmed deaths since March

2,121 additional probable deaths

New UK COVID-19 strain

Two cases of the more contagious COVID-19 U.K. variant were confirmed in New Jersey, the state’s health commissioner said in a press briefing Friday. Read more.

NJ opens vaccine mega-sites

The state opened the last two of its six vaccination mega-sites on Friday. While the locations are designed for large capacities of patients, they’re faced with a major obstacle: vaccine supply. Read more.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there have been 590,400 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,813 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

