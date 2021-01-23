Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, January 23, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 6,115 new positive PCR tests reported Friday
- 590,400 total positive PCR tests since March
- 1,291 new positive antigen tests reported Friday
- 67,136 total positive antigen tests
- 63 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 18,813 total confirmed deaths since March
- 2,121 additional probable deaths
New UK COVID-19 strain
Two cases of the more contagious COVID-19 U.K. variant were confirmed in New Jersey, the state’s health commissioner said in a press briefing Friday. Read more.
NJ opens vaccine mega-sites
The state opened the last two of its six vaccination mega-sites on Friday. While the locations are designed for large capacities of patients, they’re faced with a major obstacle: vaccine supply. Read more.
Latest official numbers
As of Saturday, there have been 590,400 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,813 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information