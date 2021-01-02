Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, January 2, 2021

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • 5,528 new cases reported Friday
  • 488,372 cases since March
  • 27 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 17,166 COVID-19 fatalities since March
  • 2,021 additional COVID-probable deaths

Delay and problems with COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The Trump administration made a bold prediction: 20 million Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of 2020. The actual numbers on New Year’s Day: less than 3 million have been vaccinated. Only 12 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been distributed. Read more.

Thursday’s official numbers
As of Saturday, there have been 488,372 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,166 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Friday deadline to opt into in-person learning in NYC

DMX's manager: Rapper still on life support

Enjoyable, partly cloudy Friday before chance of rain this weekend

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

Police search for answers in death of twin infants

Vaccinations are on the rise -- and so are cases

Mr. G's (early) weekend forecast

Bronx poet -- and her mother -- write prose with a purpose