Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, January 2, 2021

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators



5,528 new cases reported Friday

488,372 cases since March

27 new lab-confirmed deaths

17,166 COVID-19 fatalities since March

2,021 additional COVID-probable deaths

Delay and problems with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The Trump administration made a bold prediction: 20 million Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of 2020. The actual numbers on New Year’s Day: less than 3 million have been vaccinated. Only 12 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been distributed. Read more.

Thursday’s official numbers

As of Saturday, there have been 488,372 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,166 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

