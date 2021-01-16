Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, January 16, 2021

Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators



5,246 new positive PCR tests reported Friday

560,423 total positive PCR tests since March

1,103 new positive antigen tests reported Friday

61,662 total positive antigen tests

96 new lab-confirmed deaths

18,323 lab-confirmed deaths since March

2,091 additional probable deaths

NJ state employees to work from home on Inauguration Day

Gov. Phil Murphy said state employees have been ordered to work remotely Wednesday, the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, because of the “level of tension in the country.” Read more.

No federal COVID-19 vaccine stockpile

As copies of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s resignation letter were published online on Friday, Azar conceded in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt that there is no federal reserve stockpile of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there have been 622,085 cumulative cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,323 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information