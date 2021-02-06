Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, February 6, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 3,783 new positive PCR tests reported Friday
- 641,087 total positive PCR tests since March
- 933 new positive antigen tests reported Friday
- 76,748 total positive antigen tests
- 78 new lab-confirmed confirmed deaths reported Friday
- 19,777 total confirmed deaths
- 2,187 additional probable deaths
1st COVID-related death in US occurred 1 year ago
Saturday marks one year since the first coronavirus-related death in the United States. Read more.
Indoor dining expansion
Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, New Jersey restaurants are getting some relief from COVID-19 restrictions that have kept most customers out in the cold. Read more.
Latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there have been 717,835 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,777 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
