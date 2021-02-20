Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, February 20, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Vaccine update

As of Saturday morning, 1,605,744 vaccine doses have been administered.



1,121,437 doses

483,991 second doses

Daily indicators



2,671 new positive PCR tests

680,937 total positive PCR tests

383 new positive antigen tests

83,437 total positive antigen tests

51 new confirmed deaths

20,545 total confirmed deaths

2,289 probable deaths

Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccines

A winter storm that brought snow, ice and frigid temperatures across the country this week has disrupted COVID-19 vaccine distribution in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Read more.

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 680,937 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,545 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information