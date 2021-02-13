Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, February 13, 2021

A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3,411 new positive PCR tests reported Friday

663,416 total positive PCR tests since March

640 new positive antigen tests reported Friday

80,403 total positive antigen tests

47 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Friday

20,194 total lab-confirmed deaths since March

2,246 additional probable deaths

Parents can again attend their children’s school sporting events in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he was signing an executive order to permit up to two parents or guardians to attend indoor and outdoor school sporting events. Read more.

Severe side effects from the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are possible but that shouldn’t be a deterrent from getting vaccinated, doctors say. Read more.

As of Saturday, there have been 663,416 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,194 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey's coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222.