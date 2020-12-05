Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, December 5, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1:50 p.m.

NJS daily coronavirus indicators



5,367 new positive cases

361,986 cumulative total cases

53 new confirmed deaths

15,470 total deaths

“These numbers are alarming. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Mask up. Social distance. Stay informed,” Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter.

NJ shatters record for daily COVID-19 cases

New Jersey reported a record-breaking 5,673 new cases on Friday, shattering daily case numbers reported in the spring. Read more.

Vaccine distribution

About 76,000 coronavirus vaccine doses are being prepositioned across the state ahead of expected approval from the FDA, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 361,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,470 confirmed virus fatalities.

