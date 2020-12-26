Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, December 26, 2020

A sign at the entrance to a park warns people about the increased risk of the coronavirus in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Nov. 24, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators



4,000 new cases

458,901 cumulative cases since March

19 new lab-confirmed deaths

16,668 fatalities since March

1,945 deaths under investigation as COVID-related

Holiday travel

Now that the presents have been unwrapped and Christmas dinner is finished, many will travel home. Will they bring the coronavirus with them? Read more.

UK traveler test mandate

The United States will require airline travelers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test first. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new policy late Thursday. Read more.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there have been 458,901 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,668 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information