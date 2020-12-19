Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, December 19, 2020

Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators



4,240 new positive cases

427,417 cumulative total cases since March

49 new confirmed deaths

16,265 total confirmed deaths

1,908 total probable deaths

NJ PPE spending

New York and New Jersey have declined to release detailed breakdowns of their spending on personal protective gear during the first frenzied months of the coronavirus outbreak. The office of Gov. Phil Murphy released a one-page document summarizing spending but also declined to produce a detailed breakdown. Read more.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there have been 427,417 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,265 lab-confirmed deaths.

